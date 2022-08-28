Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the new best friends in town as they are often papped out and about in Mumbai. They announced their separation last year and continue to remain friends ever since. The actor spent her Sunday with her daughter Renee Sen and Rohman, who shares a close bond with the Sen family. Also read: Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 13th birthday

Sushmita, Rohman and Renee were snapped in the Santacruz area of Mumbai while exiting a home décor boutique. On seeing the paparazzi outside, Sushmita happily posed for pictures alongside Renee and Rohman.

While Sushmita had a casual look in a matching co-ord set in purple, her daughter donned denim pants and a pink top. Rohman wore grey pants with a pink T-shirt as he waved at the camera. While posing for the camera, Sushmita also interacted with the media and told them about their daughter Alisah’s birthday. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Lalit Bhai ka kya ?? (What about Lalit Modi?)” “Im confused,” commented another fan.

Alisah turned 13 on Sunday. On this occasion, Sushmita shared a birthday note to express her love for Alisah with pictures. She wrote, “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! #partytime #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #foreverinlove Maa @sensubir @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare @reneesen47 #Amadeus #Ziana."

Sushmita has two adopted daughters--Renee, and Alisah. She was previously dating Rohman Shawl. In July, she made news with her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. She was last seen in Hotstar’s Aarya 2, the sequel of her hit web show which marked her official comeback to the entertainment industry alongside her digital debut.

