Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl assists her after ramp walk, she says ‘I’m blessed, mere paas dua hai'. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen marked her first public appearance at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai after she survived a heart attack earlier this month. She was seen walking beside Rohman Shawl, while exiting the venue. Sushmita and Rohman have remained friends after allegedly ending their relationship. Also read: Sushmita Sen walks the ramp as she resumes work after heart attack, fans laud her. Watch

In a video, shared by a paparazzi account, Sushmita in a yellow lehenga is seen walking at the event, while being surrounded by fans and media. Next to her was Rohman in a white blazer. He walked with her and later exited with venue her.

Before leaving, Sushmita also posed for fans and clicked pictures with them.She also interacted briefly with paparazzi. One of the photographers told her, “Aap bohot strong ho (you are very strong)”. Sushmita smiled and said, “Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai, so blessed (I have many people’s blessings with me)."

Sushmita walked in the same yellow creation for designer Anushree Reddy. Talking about her experience she later hosted a live session in her car while heading back home. She said, “I just finished walking for the incredible Anushree Reddy as her showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Thank you to all members of the media who were so kind and loving. I am a very blessed girl and I keep saying this.”

“I am really feeling so happy because thanks to Anushree, who had the courage to ask me to come and walk and be her showstopper. I think most people would have just been like, now, it's not a good time. I tell you…women…It's beautiful when we stand by each other and bring out the best even in the most trying times. That’s beautiful,” she added.

Later, she posted a video from the show. She captioned it, “Tere Bas Mein Kujh Vi Nahi Ae… Dil Nu Eh Samjhawan… Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom. A walk to remember… I celebrate life… Jhoom!! Thank you @anushreereddydesign and team for this memorable walk back to life… your designs are as beautiful as your heart… to the live audience and the media… THANK YOU for all the love and goodness!!! I love you guys!!!"

On March 2, Sushmita broke the news of her heart attack, two days after it happened. She underwent an angioplasty and a stent was placed. She posted on Instagram, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place… and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

