Sushmita Sen walks the ramp as she resumes work after heart attack, fans laud her. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen is back at work as she turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week on day 3. She walked for designer Anushree Reddy. The actor had recently suffered a heart attack. Also read: Sushmita Sen says she's ‘cleared’ by cardiologist as she starts exercising days after heart attack

The official Instagram handle of the fashion week shared a video of Sushmita. The actor walked the ramp in a dull yellow lehenga and minimal jewellery. She left her hair open and had a bindi adorning her forehead. She walked carrying a flower bouquet and handed it over to the paparazzi who were stationed at the end point of the ramp.

Sushmita flashed her evergreen smile throughout the walk and was welcomed with claps and loud cheers by the attendees. Reacting to her first appearance after the health scare, fans have showered love upon her.

One fan wrote, “Never fail to impress, this lady and her aura.. Just unbelievable.” “After been through so much she is walking the ramp,” added another one. Someone else commented, “That’s how it’s supposed to be. The pose the grace so perfect she is! Hands down the best.” One more said, “She is grace… she is celebration of life… she is celebration of love, kindness… She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond.. She is Shakti… true Goddess!! Words are not enough.”

On March 2, Sushmita broke the news of her heart attack, two days after it happened. She underwent an angioplasty and a stent was placed. She had also requested doctors to ensure no one knew about her hospitalisation.

Upon returning home, Sushmita told everyone, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.” She also informed fans later in a live session that it was a “massive heart attack” which was triggered by a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

Last week, she said she has been declared ‘cleared’ by her doctors. She has now started exercising at home. Talking about work, Sushmita also informed fans, “Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for Taali.” Taali is her upcoming film, in which she is essaying the role of a trans woman.