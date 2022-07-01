Sushmita Sen: ‘I never got married because men were a let down, it had nothing to do with my kids’

Sushmita Sen has made it clear that her two daughters Renee Sen and Alisah have never been the reason for her not getting married. The Miss Universe 1994 is the mother of two adopted daughters and made her acting comeback with the web series Aarya. She has now revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times 'God saved’ her. Also read: Sushmita Sen says she has made 'plenty of mistakes' in her life but doesn't 'carry any guilt about them'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She recently broke up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two seem to be on cordial terms as they react to each other's social media posts; he even joined her to celebrate the 28 years of her beauty pageant win.

Sharing the thumb rule for her relationships after adopting her first child Renee, Sushmita told Twinkle Khanna in a Tweak India interview, “I don't want anybody to come and share the responsibilities but never try and ask me to step away from it.”

Opening up about marriage, Sushmita said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair."

Sushmita won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant and went on to make her debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak in 1996. Since then she has worked in films like Biwi No 1, Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? She made her comeback with Aarya in 2020 and returned with its second season last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON