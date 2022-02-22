Sushmita Sen sends love to Dharmendra as he gushes over her new photo, calls her ‘himmat var khatoon’

Sushmita Sen got a compliment from veteran actor Dharmendra as she shared a selfie clicked inside her car. She covered her head with a scarf in the picture and wore large sunglasses. “The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a selfie,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on her picture, Dharmendra wrote ‘great’, along with a thumbs-up emoji. Replying to a Twitter user who had retweeted it, he wrote, “Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho (Live long).”

Dharmendra also showered love on Sushmita. “Ek nek rooh…ek himmat var khatoon (A pure soul, a courageous woman)…lots of love to her,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Sushmita replied, “A blessing saved & cherished forever, sir @aapkadharam. Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!! Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho (May everyone be as large-hearted as you)!!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra often shares updates on Twitter, from glimpses of his farmhouse to rare photographs. He also expresses his feelings via his tweets. In the past, he has posted about sadness and heartbreak.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol called him a ‘very emotional person’. “He is not someone who has a defence mechanism. When he speaks, he speaks from his heart. Everybody in their real life, when they are sad, they don’t want to show it. When they are happy, that is the only time they show it. My dad is just a romantic, very emotional kind of person, who expresses himself like that. That’s what makes him so unique from the rest of the people in the industry,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Dharmendra says Bobby Deol ‘doesn’t take care of himself’, Sunny Deol isn’t a ‘show-off’. See his tweets

Dharmendra’s upcoming projects include his home production Apne 2 and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON