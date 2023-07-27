Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans on her Instagram Live

Sushmita Sen shared a health update with her fans. The actor had suffered a heart attack in March this year during the filming of her upcoming web series, Aarya 3 and underwent angioplasty and stent implant. On Wednesday evening, Sushmita did an impromptu Instagram Live where she answered questions from fans who wanted to know about her health. (Also read: Sushmita Sen dances in front of Eiffel Tower with Alisah: My shona’s 1st trip to Paris before she leaves to study abroad) Sushmita Sen suffered an heart attack in March this year.

Sushmita's Instagram Live

It so happened that Sushmita was on Instagram Live on Wednesday evening, as she was returning home from an event. She greeted a number of fans on live and answered to those asking about her health. Sushmita said, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” She also gave her fans an update on Season 3 of Aarya. “I am waiting for Aarya 3 too. I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it … so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” she said.

Sushmita later posted the live on her Instagram and added the caption, "#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sushmita's heart attack

Sushmita had left her fans in shock when she revealed about the heart attack in an Instagram post a few months ago. Sharing a picture with her father, she wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

Upcoming projects

Besides Aarya 3, Sushmita also has a web series, Taali. She will be seen as transgender Shreegauri Sawant who was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013 after which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

