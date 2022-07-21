Sushmita Sen shares new selfie, daughter Renee Sen reacts: ‘I love you the most, end of discussion'

Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a selfie of herself as a ‘gentle reminder’. The former Miss Universe and actor has been in news after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced they were dating. Lalit had shared their pictures together on social media as he made their relationship official. He also called the actor his ‘better half.’ Sushmita recently shared a statement on her personal life on Instagram, and reacted to those who called her a ‘gold digger.’ Also read: Mahesh Bhatt recalls how Sushmita Sen fell in love with Vikram Bhatt

In her latest post, Sushmita wore a blue outfit as she posed with a big smile. She also wore black sunglasses and wrote in the caption of the photo, “#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.” While fans rushed to the comments section to respond to the actor's post, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen left the sweetest comment. She wrote, “I love you mostestestest… end of discussion.”

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote in the comments, “There is so much more to a woman than who she dates. She has been Miss Universe - she gave life to two beautiful souls! Have a kind heart guys.” While many users mentioned Lalit in their comments, one also enquired about the new season of Sushmita’s OTT show. “Please Sush, tell me, when is Aarya Season 3 coming?” asked a fan.

Lalit Modi announced their relationship via Instagram and Twitter on July 15. He first shared pictures with Sushmita on Twitter and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." Later, he clarified they weren’t married but were ‘dating’. Sushmita also denied their marriage rumours in an Instagram post and said that she’s happy and that’s all matters.

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya season 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series was released on Disney+ Hotstar in December last year.

