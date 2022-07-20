Mahesh Bhatt recalls how Sushmita Sen fell in love with Vikram Bhatt: 'Their romance started in Seychelles...'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared his thoughts on Sushmita Sen who once dated Vikram Bhatt. His comments on the actor and her personal life come days after she announced her relationship with Lalit Modi. Mahesh also shared how Sushmita and Vikram grew fond of each other while filming her first film Dastak. (Also read: Vikram Bhatt defends ex Sushmita Sen as she is called a gold digger by trolls)

Mahesh Bhatt worked with Sushmita Sen on her Bollywood debut film, Dastak. Recalling days from the sets, he revealed how Vikram Bhatt met Sushmita while filming. Mahesh said their ‘romance started in the Seychelles’ and called Vikram his ‘right-hand man’ who often interacted with the actor on a daily bases and eventually grew closer.

Mahesh told ETimes, “I gave her an idea of Dastak and she instantly said yes. And the rest was history. But during the making of Dastak, Vikram's romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That's how the romance began.”

“I always remember her (Sushmita Sen) fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must, in the second decade of the 21st century, give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms,” he added. Sushmita and Vikram Bhatt reportedly dated in the mid-1990s after she became Miss Universe in 1994.

Mahesh described Sushmita as ‘unusual’ by the standards of the mainstream film industry. He said that she did not have the qualities of a ‘normal film heroine’ when they met. Talking about working with Mahesh, Sushmita earlier revealed how Mahesh Bhatt offered her a film despite telling him that she doesn’t know how to act. She also revealed how Mahesh ‘broke her ambition’ in front of several people on the sets and left her crying.

Meanwhile, Sushmita continues to make news ever since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with her. Amid this, Vikram Bhatt came forward to defend Sushmita after people accused her of being a ‘gold digger.’ She also slammed trolls personally on social media with a strong statement.

