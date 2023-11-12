Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughter Renee Sen from Diwali party, calls it a date

Sushmita Sen made a stunning entry at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash on Saturday. The actor was accompanied by daughter Renee Sen at the event. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from the party, where she posed with Renee. (Also read: Sushmita Sen recycles her Koffee With Karan saree for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. See pic)

Sushmita's Instagram post

Sushmita Sen shared pictures with daughter Renee Sen on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Sushmita was seen with daughter Renee, as both of them smiled for the camera. Sushmita's look also caught attention, as she opted for the same translucent beige saree which she wore during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 1 back in 2004, where she had shared the couch with Sanjay Dutt. At the party, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also seen with Sushmita.

Meanwhile, Renee looked beautiful in a light blue ruffled saree and completed her look with a choker necklace. In another picture, both mother and daughter held hands together and flashed a big smile. In the caption, Sushmita wrote, "A date with my beautiful daughter @reneesen47 (heart eyes and smile face emoticons) And I am styled by a dear friend @umabiju you rock!!!! Thank you @theshilpashetty @onlyrajkundra for always being such wonderful Hosts!! #cherishedmemories #diwaliparty #home #friends #family #duggadugga." Reacting to the post, Renee commented, "Forever date (red heart emoticon)."

More details

Sushmita was seen in two web series this year. She was first seen in Taali and then in Aarya Season 3. It released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the show read: “Sushmita transforms from the scared mother that she was in the first two seasons to the roaring lioness she is in Season 3. Yet she makes the transformation convincing and organic by infusing her performance with an authority that stems from freshly acquired power. At the same time, she makes sure shades of the lost Aarya surface as and when required, so we don't forget where she's come from.”

