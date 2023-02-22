Sushmita Sen shares post about 'privacy being a myth' after Alia Bhatt slams media portal for her unauthorised pics

On Tuesday, actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos of her that were taken without permission as she sat in her living room. She slammed a media portal for sharing her photos that were allegedly taken by two men from the terrace of a neighboring building. After celebs such as Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor re-shared Alia's Instagram Stories and shared facing similar incidents, Sushmita Sen too supported Alia, and reshared a post about celebrities having it worse, when it comes to privacy. Also read: After Alia Bhatt pics leak, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

On Tuesday, Sushmita took to Instagram Stories to share a note that was originally written by author Huma Tanweer, where she spoke about the media 'frequently blurring the lines between personal and social lives' of celebrities. Sushmita also tagged Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Mumbai Police. The original note by Huma read, "In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden."

The author further wrote, "Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR Machinery? Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives. They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous."

She also added, "Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity's private and public lives. Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line. The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate."

Alia Bhatt had shared the screenshot of a social media post shared by a media portal on Tuesday, and written how she was clicked inside her house with permission. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged Mumbai Police in her post.

Last year, Sushmita Sen had taken a subtle dig at social media users calling her ‘gold digger’ after businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi shared their private photos on Twitter and Instagram, and announced his relationship with the actor. The former Miss Universe had then taken to Instagram to clarify her stance, and had shared a message of positivity and self-love, along with a photo of herself with her daughters. She had written in her caption, “I am in a happy place, not married, no rings, just unconditionally surrounded by love.”

