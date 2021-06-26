Sushmita Sen to wrap Aarya's next season soon: 'When we come back you have to love season two'

Actor Sushmita Sen has revealed that she has almost completed the shooting for the second season of her web series Aarya. The 45-year-old actor had ventured into the digital space with the crime thriller show, which is a remake of Dutch series Penoza.

The first season, which debuted on Disney Hotstar in June 2020, was well-received for its taut narrative and effective performances.

Sharing details about the sophomore season during an Instagram Live session on Friday, Sushmita Sen said she hopes that the new chapter will also be received well by the audiences.

"The last schedule of Aarya is left and it is not a long one. It should be done very soon. What is important is the love and appreciation you have given Aarya.

"When we come back you have to love season two. You have to wait for good things," Sushmita, who started shooting for the show in February, said.

Sushmita, who was accompanied by her two daughters Renee and Alisah along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career.

"You guys have inspired me, every day, for decades now. To be a better person, to be giving, because that’s what you’ve done for me," the actor said.

Aarya features Sushmita in the titular role of a happily married woman, whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot.

Also read: The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

After the incident, she finds out that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket, which now threatens her family.

The Disney Hotstar series is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The duo also serve as directors along with Vinod Rawat.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of Aarya also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Sugandha Garg.