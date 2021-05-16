Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan poses in ‘gender fluid’ Pathani suit, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan compliments her ‘super look’
bollywood

Sussanne Khan poses in ‘gender fluid’ Pathani suit, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan compliments her ‘super look’

Sussanne Khan dropped pictures of her new androgynous look on Instagram and got a compliment from her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan complimented Sussanne Khan on her new look.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan made an androgynous fashion statement as she shared pictures of herself in a grey Pathani suit. Her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, gave the look his stamp of approval and called it ‘super’.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Sussanne wrote, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. @_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover.” Her caption also revealed that the images were clicked by her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali.

Hrithik commented on the post, “Super look.” Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Loveeeeeee,” along with heart and fire emojis. Fans also gushed over Sussanne’s look. “Oh you slay,” one wrote, while another commented, “Looking so fantastic.”

Sussanne Khan on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Sussanne has experimented with androgynous clothing. In March, she shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers. “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid,” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to share a friendly equation.

Also see: Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

Last year, during the lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan did not have to be away from either of them. He had praised her for ‘being so supportive and understanding’.

Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik had written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

Interior designer Sussanne Khan made an androgynous fashion statement as she shared pictures of herself in a grey Pathani suit. Her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, gave the look his stamp of approval and called it ‘super’.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Sussanne wrote, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. @_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover.” Her caption also revealed that the images were clicked by her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali.

Hrithik commented on the post, “Super look.” Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Loveeeeeee,” along with heart and fire emojis. Fans also gushed over Sussanne’s look. “Oh you slay,” one wrote, while another commented, “Looking so fantastic.”

Sussanne Khan on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Sussanne has experimented with androgynous clothing. In March, she shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers. “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid,” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to share a friendly equation.

Also see: Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

Last year, during the lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan did not have to be away from either of them. He had praised her for ‘being so supportive and understanding’.

Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik had written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan sussanne khan hrithik roshan-sussanne khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sussanne Khan gives fans a glimpse of her ‘home office’ in new photos. See here

PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:50 AM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP