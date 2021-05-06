Sussanne Khan reacts to Arslan Goni breaking chair while getting Covid-19 shot. Watch

Even though fans don't have the full picture about Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's personal equation, their social media interactions are ramping up. Arslan, the brother of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, on Thursday shared a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and the chair he was sitting on breaking.

In the comments section, Sussanne wrote, "Super," and added a couple of emojis. "Hahahha nikke nikke shot," wrote Aly. The brothers' family has been affected by the coronavirus, and Aly has been posting regular social media updates, praying for their recovery.

Sussanne partied with Arslan and Aly recently, before the second wave of the virus hit India. The party was attended by Ekta Kapoor, actors Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan, and Ridhi Dogra. In March, Arslan sent Sussanne's son Hrehaan a special birthday message, as the teenager turned 15. Sussanne has two sons with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.

Sussanne shared a video montage featuring moments from Hrehaan's birthday party. Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, and Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan. Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi were also present at the party.

Also read: Sussanne Khan parties with Bigg Boss 14 stars Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and his brother Arslan Goni. See pics

In April, Sussanne couldn't help but comment on a video from Arslan's upcoming series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. "UFFFFFF !!!!" she wrote, adding lovestruck and applause emojis. Arslan replied with kisses and hugs emojis.

Even though they have been separated for many years, Sussanne and Hrithik are committed to co-parenting their kids. Sussanne even moved into Hrithik's house last year, during the lockdown, so that she could be with their children. Hrithik commended her in an Instagram post. The family is often seen on outings together.