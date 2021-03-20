Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here
Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan welcomed summer with a new hairstyle. She posted a video showing off her new look.

Posting it, she wrote: "Hello Summer... chop chop chop @zenobiamody @kromakaysalon." The video saw a number of her industry friends react to it. Bipasha Basu said "cute" while Shilpa Shetty wrote "love it". Ekta Kapoor alo said: "Nice ! Cutting. Mine tom."

Sussanne's fans too were happy to see her new look. One said: "Love it. Looks so good. You’ve chopped off 10 years." Another said: "So beautiful." Sussanne is an interior designer. In January this year, she launched her online store called The Charcoal Project. Prior to its launch, she had shared a picture of herself posing with one of her creations and wrote: "The eagles are landing. 3 days to go.. we launch @thecharcoalproject Our online store. Come fly with us. #SussanneKhan #thecharcoalproject #eagleman #gladiators #winged."

Apart from her work, Sussanne's Instagram page also has pictures of her sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Wishing her nephew Yuraaz Arora, she had written: "The good son, brother, grandson, nephew n every bond.. handsome is what handsome does.. Happy belated birthday to my gorgeous @yuraazarora.. god bless u limitless for the wonderful human u are #mysacredfamily."

In another post, she shared a throwback picture from her sons' childhood and wrote: "My Heart monsters.. who have eaten up my heart."

Sharing another one featuring her father Sanjay Khan, she wrote: "Questions of science... my pa and my babyboy.. it’s all in the DNA... #thegenepool #khanroshan."

Wishing her cousin, daughter of Firoz Khan, Laila, she had written: "Happy birthday our darling Lai... Shine brighter than all the stars in the sky love you loads beautiful sister #supernova #sistalove."

