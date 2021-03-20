Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here

Interior designer Sussanne Khan welcomed summer with a new hairstyle. She posted a video showing off her new look.

Posting it, she wrote: "Hello Summer... chop chop chop @zenobiamody @kromakaysalon." The video saw a number of her industry friends react to it. Bipasha Basu said "cute" while Shilpa Shetty wrote "love it". Ekta Kapoor alo said: "Nice ! Cutting. Mine tom."

Sussanne's fans too were happy to see her new look. One said: "Love it. Looks so good. You’ve chopped off 10 years." Another said: "So beautiful." Sussanne is an interior designer. In January this year, she launched her online store called The Charcoal Project. Prior to its launch, she had shared a picture of herself posing with one of her creations and wrote: "The eagles are landing. 3 days to go.. we launch @thecharcoalproject Our online store. Come fly with us. #SussanneKhan #thecharcoalproject #eagleman #gladiators #winged."

Apart from her work, Sussanne's Instagram page also has pictures of her sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Wishing her nephew Yuraaz Arora, she had written: "The good son, brother, grandson, nephew n every bond.. handsome is what handsome does.. Happy belated birthday to my gorgeous @yuraazarora.. god bless u limitless for the wonderful human u are #mysacredfamily."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

In another post, she shared a throwback picture from her sons' childhood and wrote: "My Heart monsters.. who have eaten up my heart."

Sharing another one featuring her father Sanjay Khan, she wrote: "Questions of science... my pa and my babyboy.. it’s all in the DNA... #thegenepool #khanroshan."

Wishing her cousin, daughter of Firoz Khan, Laila, she had written: "Happy birthday our darling Lai... Shine brighter than all the stars in the sky love you loads beautiful sister #supernova #sistalove."