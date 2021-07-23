Sussanne Khan showers love on her ‘heart monster’ Hridaan, fan thinks they have the ‘same smile’

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, shared a picture with their son Hridaan and called him ‘sonshine personified’. The photo was taken during her Eid-al-Adha celebrations with her family on Wednesday. She earlier shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram Stories.

Sussanne Khan posted the picture with Hridaan on Instagram and wrote, “Love is knowing him.. my very own home grown deep souled heart monster. p.s Sonshine personified. #soproudofyou #ridzajaan #mumsboy #myminime.” While she wore a pink saree, he was dressed in a white kurta.

Jewellery designer and Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali commented, “Your twin.” She also posted a bunch of heart emojis, as did actors Sonal Chauhan and Arjun Bijlani, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey and television host Maria Goretti.

Fans also reacted to Sussanne and Hridaan’s photo. “Lovely n beautiful pic,may god bless him,” one wrote. “Very sweet picture suzkr with your handsome son loved it,” another commented. “Wow man ur son is too smart,” a third said, while a fourth observed that they have the ‘same smile’.

Earlier this week, Sussanne shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot and teased that she is working on ‘something exotic’. However, she did not reveal any further details. “What a fun incredible day… brewing something exotic @farahkhanali I lovvvvve you most. #sisterlove #funfunfun #elmomento #playingdressup,” she wrote alongside the clip which showed her posing in different black outfits.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan, and has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with him. Even after Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, they continue to be on good terms with each other. In fact, he often compliments her posts.

Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks his maiden collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.