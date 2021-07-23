Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan showers love on her ‘heart monster’ Hridaan, fan thinks they have the ‘same smile’
bollywood

Sussanne Khan showers love on her ‘heart monster’ Hridaan, fan thinks they have the ‘same smile’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a photo with their son Hridaan on Instagram and called him her ‘home grown deep souled heart monster’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Sussanne Khan poses with son Hridaan.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, shared a picture with their son Hridaan and called him ‘sonshine personified’. The photo was taken during her Eid-al-Adha celebrations with her family on Wednesday. She earlier shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram Stories.

Sussanne Khan posted the picture with Hridaan on Instagram and wrote, “Love is knowing him.. my very own home grown deep souled heart monster. p.s Sonshine personified. #soproudofyou #ridzajaan #mumsboy #myminime.” While she wore a pink saree, he was dressed in a white kurta.

Jewellery designer and Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali commented, “Your twin.” She also posted a bunch of heart emojis, as did actors Sonal Chauhan and Arjun Bijlani, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey and television host Maria Goretti.

Fans also reacted to Sussanne and Hridaan’s photo. “Lovely n beautiful pic,may god bless him,” one wrote. “Very sweet picture suzkr with your handsome son loved it,” another commented. “Wow man ur son is too smart,” a third said, while a fourth observed that they have the ‘same smile’.

Earlier this week, Sussanne shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot and teased that she is working on ‘something exotic’. However, she did not reveal any further details. “What a fun incredible day… brewing something exotic @farahkhanali I lovvvvve you most. #sisterlove #funfunfun #elmomento #playingdressup,” she wrote alongside the clip which showed her posing in different black outfits.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan, and has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with him. Even after Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, they continue to be on good terms with each other. In fact, he often compliments her posts.

Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks his maiden collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan hrithik roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

On Sussanne Khan’s photo, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan goes 'arre wah', Aly Goni leaves fiery comment

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares new bare-chested pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'You look 21'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:25 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP