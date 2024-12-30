Sutapa Sikdar says she is still trying to overcome Irrfan Khan's death: 'It's tough'

Sutapa Sikdar, writer-producer best known for her work in Kahaani and Madaari, talked about trying to overcome the grief of husband and actor Irrfan Khan death even after four and half years. In an interview with Times Entertainment, she opened up on how life after actor's death is an 'everyday struggle'. Supata Sikdar talks about her struggles post husband Irrfan Khan's death.

Sutapa Sikdar talks about writing a book on Irrfan Khan

Talking about her husband, Irrfan Khan's death, Sutapa Sikdar revealed how she found it difficult to talk about him but not anymore and added, "Artistically, I’m trying to write a book, and I’m also trying to write a script for a film. The book is about Irrfan; the film is not about him. The book is not the preachy kind but a fun one with anecdotes from his and our lives. So, there are two different things that I am doing. But I’ve been through a lot mentally and emotionally. I didn’t imagine it would take so much time to recover from his loss. It’s been four and a half years since he was gone, but I haven’t been able to come back with the zest I had before."

Sutapa Sikdar is struggling to write after Irrfan Khan's death

Sutapa further added how writing is the only thing she is passionate about, however, she has been struggling with it as she gets static in her emotions.

She expressed how tough it is for her to recover from Irrfan Khan's death and said, "I didn’t write anything for three years because I just didn’t have the mental space for it. The world kind of did a 360-degree turn and I was completely shattered after Irrfan’s passing. It was very, very difficult for me because it’s not just about losing a husband; it’s about losing a partner of 34 years. And it’s an everyday struggle, and I’m just trying to overcome it. My relationship with Irrfan was that we shared a lot, and it was more of a friend zone. So that’s very difficult to suddenly not have that connection. Suddenly him not being there - a 35-year-old friend is just not there, who lived with you 24x7. It’s tough.”

Sutapa also talked about how chose to rebuild her life for her kids. Recalling how she became 'worst of the energy', panicked after Irrfan Khan's death, Supata added that she and her children, Babil Khan and Ayaan are slowly trying to cope up together.

Irrfan Khan was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. He died in 2020 due to complications after getting colon infection, leaving behind his wife and sons Babil and Ayaan, to carry on his legacy. While Babil impressed the audience with his acting chops in 2023 in The Railway Men, his mother revealed that he is still struggling as an actor due to the constant comparisons being made with his father.