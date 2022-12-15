Swara Bhaskar responds to BJP leader's Besharam Rang comment: 'Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti’

Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Onir have responded to trolls attacking Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of their new song Besharam Rang. The song features in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan, and was the first song from the film to be released. (Also read: Ban Besharam Rang, lawyer files complaint; 'Burn theatres,' says Ayodhya Mahant)

Besharam Rang has been courting controversies ever since it came out earlier this week. It features Shah Rukh and Deepika grooving in Spain. The song has been written by Kumaar and composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

Swara shared a screenshot of a news article that stated the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of the new film for showing 'Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron'. She posted the screengrab on Twitter and wrote, "Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country's leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at actor's dresses)."

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that Besharam Rang 'has been shot with a dirty mindset'.

She also took a dig at the media sensationalising the trolling. A Twitter user wrote, "Criminals joining ministries is no longer news. Economists joining a Yatra is." Swara quote-tweeted it and wrote, "Other news is what colour costumes actresses are wearing in item numbers!"

Onir decided to call out a Twitter user when they shared screenshots of the song and tried to troll it. The user had also written: "What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!!"

Filmmaker Onir was quick to respond and he tweeted Thursday, "Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like ‘allows’, ' tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate."

