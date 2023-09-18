Inside Swara Bhasker’s baby shower: 'Fahad Ahmad and my friends gave me the sweetest surprise'

Swara Bhaskar announced her pregnancy on social media a few months ago. Recently, the actor also posted pictures from an adorable maternity photoshoot featuring herself and husband-politician Fahad Ahmad. Now, Swara has shared a glimpse into her 'surprise' baby shower complete with cute balloons, a special cake and lots of selfies with friends and family. Also read: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad are expecting first baby; actor shares baby bump pics

Swara Bhaskar's ‘surprise’ baby shower

Swara Bhaskar was surprised with an adorable baby shower by Fahad Ahmad and her friends.

On Monday, Swara took to Instagram to share a video of her getting surprised to find all her close friends and family in a room as she 'arrived in pyjamas'. The actor, who held Fahad's hand in the clip, said she was almost 'clueless' and quite 'confused'. She also thanked her friends for 'thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it' and also gave a shoutout to her husband for keeping it a secret.

Swara Bhasker thanks Fahad and friends

The actor wrote in her Instagram caption, "I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen and the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite... but I didn’t catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra and @priyatnabasu arriving outside and then too I was merely confused! Thank you so much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, @fahadzirarahmad for keeping the secret."

Swara Bhasker’s baby shower pics

Swara shared a series of pictures from the intimate bash at home, which also featured her parents. There was a picture of Swara and Fahad posing with ‘papa and mommy-to-be’ balloons. The two also cut a chocolate cake with pink and blue decoration. The actor took to Instagram Stories, too, to share the pictures and videos.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's relationship

They got married in a court marriage in February this year, and followed it up with a series of wedding functions such as haldi, sangeet and reception in March. In June, Swara announced she was expecting her first child with Fahad Ahmad as she shared mushy photos of herself and Fahad caressing her baby bump.

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world,” read Swara's caption that sent the internet into a tizzy. Swara is expected to give birth in October.

