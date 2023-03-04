Swara Bhasker opts for an intimate wedding at her nani’s home

Actor Swara Bhasker had a court marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad on February 16. It was a surprise for many including her fans. But she soon announced that they will also have a traditional wedding ceremony. Now, we have exclusively learnt that the functions are scheduled for next week. The couple plans to go the whole nine yards with the festivities and will have haldi, mehendi and sangeet among other functions, which are planned between 11 to 16 March.

Since the registered wedding, Bhasker was shooting for her film, Mrs Falani, in Chattisgarh and after wrapping up the shoot, she has reached now Delhi to help in the last minute preparations. A source close to the family reveals, “Swara is giving the destination wedding a miss and instead opting for an intimate and emotional wedding at her nana and nani’s house in Delhi. The preparations have already started and she is detailing all the rituals. She has been planning them to the T. With Holi and her wedding ceremonies lined up one after the other, there is a lot to celebrate.”

An invite has been sent out to friends, which says “join us and share the happiness we celebrate, the madness that is ‘us’ this Basant.” The source adds, “The couple is excited about the upcoming functions from haldi, mehendi, sangeet, wedding and the reception. They are looking forward to celebrating their union in front of friends and family.”

Earlier, The Jahaan Chaar Yaar actor took to Twitter to drop hints about her plans for her March wedding with Ahmad. She wrote, “Confessions of a to-be-bride /new bride! We still have a full set of wedding celebrations to plan… can’t decide how frugal I’m gonna be”.

