Swara Bhasker gives Rahul Gandhi roses, urges all to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Resist hate'

bollywood
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Swara Bhasker joined Rahul Gandhi on the 83rd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain. She later shared pictures from the rally on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi with Swara Bhasker during Bharat Jodo Yatra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Swara Bhasker is the latest celebrity to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The actrrfollows fellow artistes like Pooja Bhatt and Amol Palekar who walked alongside the Congress leader earlier this month on his walkathon across the country to raise awareness on the main political issues. This is the 83rd day of the march; the yatra began on September 7 2022. (Also read: Rahul Gandhi holds Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri's hands as they walk together during Bharat Jodo Yatra. See pic)

Swara shared several photographs of herself walking with Rahul as they observed people around them and chatted with fellow marchers. She wrote, "Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding!"

The actor, who returned to India after a trip to Egypt, was dressed in a casual white dress and wore sneakers for the march. Later, Bhasker shared a light-heartened moment with the politician as she passed him a red rose bouquet sent across from a young man from the sidelines.

She added, "Only passing @RahulGandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG.. :) You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join @bharatjodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country!"

The actor was last seen in the Hindi film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022), with Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra, released in theatres in September. Written and directed by Kamal Pandey, the feature told the story of four female friends who have an impromptu trip to Goa leading to an infamous adventure of a lifetime.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has already covered through seven states, is headed next towards Rajasthan and will enter the neighbouring state by this weekend, December 4.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

swara bhasker rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra
