Rahul Gandhi holds Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri's hands as they walk together during Bharat Jodo Yatra. See pic

Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for another day of his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. Pictures and videos of the tthree from their symbolic walk together have been shared on social media. Also read: Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra days after Pooja Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh

In a photo, Rahul Gandhi is seen in the centre with Rashami and Akanksha Puri next to him. He is holding their hands as they walked together. All three are seen smiling during their walk. As Congress' Twitter page shared the video, Rashami wrote in reply, “Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult...” She added the hashtags ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Shakti Walk’. Akaksha also shared a bunch of photos from the walk.

Rashami Desai is a TV actor, who has featured in shows such as Uttaran and Bigg Boss. Akanksha Puri is also an actor and was seen in Mika Di Vohti. She also won the show.

Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult #BharatJodoYatra #ShaktiWalk https://t.co/Q0SjUZ6mU5 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 19, 2022

Previously, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen and others also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. On Sunday, veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale, participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organisations across the country and the response is increasing day by day, it added.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh had also joined Rahul Gandhi on the yatra and said he was in two minds about whether to just attend the yatra or join as it, as he claimed, was his first attendance at a political rally. "Then I thought this rally is to unite Bharat. And this is very important because many people are spreading hatred. You have chosen the path of love," Sushant Singh said speaking at the rally. Sushant Singh was the second Bollywood personality to join Bharat Jodo after Pooja Bhatt.

