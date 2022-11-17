Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra days after Pooja Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh

Riya Sen joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola, Maharastra on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the actor walking along with Rahul as they spoke with each other were shared on social media. Earlier, actor Pooja Bhatt was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi, when she had joined him for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Also read: Pooja Bhatt says her walk with Rahul Gandhi wasn't ‘brief’, reveals how much she actually walked

Riya wore a printed orange kurti with denims and a pair of sunglasses as she walked with Rahul Gandhi, who was dressed in a white T-shirt and beige pants. They walked in front of a crowd of people, and were surrounded by the politician’s security team. Many on social media reacted to their videos and pictures, with some praising the actor for joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra and showing her support for the party and the leader.

Riya hails from a family of actors that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen. Riya was only 16, when she got her breakthrough in 1998 after featuring in the music video of Falguni Pathak’s song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

Riya went on to star in Hindi films, including the 2001 comedy Style, Sujoy Ghosh’s musical drama Jhankaar Beats (2003) and Ajay Devgn’s Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003). She has not been seen in films for some time now.

Famous actress Riya Sen joined the Padyatra with Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra today. pic.twitter.com/ytNkbuyFM1 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) November 17, 2022

Earlier this month, Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos and video from her Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi. "The audacity of hope!” she wrote along with the hashtag ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Hyderabad’ and tagged Rahul Gandhi.

Pooja had also responded to a tweet that she had joined the politician for the walk for just a ‘brief’ while. A tweet by news agency ANI had read, “Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.” She had quote-tweeted the agency and written, “Yes a ‘brief’ 10.5 km walk to be precise... Bharat Joda Yatra.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, among other states.

