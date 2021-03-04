Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' comment about her magazine cover, calls him 'pretentious half-wit'
Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' comment about her magazine cover, calls him 'pretentious half-wit'

Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.

Swara Bhasker clapped back at a Twitter user who made a disparaging remark about her being featured on the cover of Vogue magazine. “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all,” a man wrote, in response to her new profile picture. Nallasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, is inhabited by many low-income families.

“And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi.. And Shahdara, & Seelampur.. why the hell not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’.. You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur.. #loser,” the actor replied.

A screengrab of Swara Bhasker's tweet.

Swara, who has acted in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, has been busy with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

Recently, Swara told Hindustan Times that she and her college friend lived in an office when she first moved to Mumbai. “No society in Mumbai was ready to rent a house to two single girls, one of whom was trying to get into the film industry. They asked us, ‘Will you be meeting boys?’ We said ‘yes’. I even got into fights with a few landlords who were being very kattar (staunch). I started explaining to them our fundamental rights – Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.”

“Our broker said, ‘Madam, if you want to do all this, go find a house somewhere else, I can’t help you’. We eventually found a house in a building which wasn’t a part of a society. It was a new construction and there were not a lot of occupants. That’s how I got my first house,” she added.

