Swara Bhasker hits back at Twitter user who told her ‘my maid looks much better’

Swara Bhasker clapped back at a Twitter user who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help ‘looks much better’. She hoped that the person respected their domestic help’s ‘labour and her dignity’.

On Wednesday, Swara shared a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise,” she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

Replying to the person, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”



Previously, Swara slammed a man who ridiculed her Vogue magazine cover and said, “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all.” Nallasopara, a town on the outskirts of Mumbai, is inhabited by many low-income families.

“And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi... And Shahdara, & Seelampur... why the hell not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’... You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur... #loser,” she replied.

Swara, who was first noticed for her role in Tanu Weds Manu, has acted in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding. Last year, she featured in several OTT projects, including the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Swara will be seen next in a same-sex love story titled Sheer Qorma, which also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The short film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.