Swara Bhasker: I want a bikini-fit body this year

After Holi in Delhi, Swara Bhasker, who has been shooting for her new film in the capital, will be in Goa for her birthday. The actor, who loves celebrating birthday and gets excited for not just hers but her friends and family too, will be in on shoot, in Goa. “I like shooting on my birthdays. There is nothing more fulfilling and satisfying to be working, especially after last year as it reminds one of all I one has to gratitude for,” says Bhasker, who turns 33 on April 9.

The actor has donated diapers at an NGO that takes care of abandoned little girls on her birthday as she was quite moved by their plight after reading about some cases and stories in the media. “I came across some really sad stories of abandonment of girls in Uttar Pradesh while I was shooting there, so I went to Budaun, met the people working in the NGO and heard first-hand about abandoned babies. It is a real issue and there is no census for the real number. Activists say the number is insane and I felt humbled looking at all the work they were doing. So, I decided to do my own small bit,” she says.

In life, for Bhasker, one of the big ticks in her bucket list has been to make it as an actor. Calling herself a “rank outsider and not even a model”, to make it in Bollywood is a huge deal, she says. “Look at the number of people who come to Mumbai to become actors and for me, a regular college girl, to arrive in the city and give acting a shot- what were the chances for me to succeed? In terms of roles, Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Veere Di Wedding (2018) are some performances, which stood out. Moreover, shows Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Flesh, too, have been well received. I have some exciting films coming up including Sheer Qorma and Jahan Chaar Yaar. But, as an actor, there is always the hunger to do more and perform better.”

Ask her about her plans and goals for the next two years and she says, “I have written two scripts and I am working on getting them on the floors. Personally, this year, I want to get a bikini-fit body. I also would like to see some personal growth as well.” Is marriage on her mind at all? “Marriage has to be with the right person and if that happens, sure why not. I would like a family of my own. I am much more traditional than my social media personality suggests. It is a big thing I have realised in the last year,” she concludes.