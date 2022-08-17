Swara Bhasker raves about Laal Singh Chaddha; says Aamir Khan makes a 'handsome Sikh'

Swara Bhasker is the latest celebrity to shower praises on Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Swara praised the casting in the film, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya apart from Aamir. She also said that Aamir Khan makes a 'handsome sikh' in the film. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor reacts as Hrithik Roshan calls Laal Singh Chaddha 'magnificent'

Swara took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to rave about Laal Singh Chaddha as she watched it. The actor tweeted, "Watching #LalSinghChaddha! Already tugging at the heart strings. Have to say #AamirKhan makes a handsome Sikh! Also Little Laal and Little Rupa are soooo cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! Stellar casting job @CastingChhabra."

Swara Bhasker reviews Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan plays the titular role in the film, while Kareena plays his childhood sweetheart Rupa. Mona plays Laal's mother Gurpreet Kaur. Ahmad Ibn Umar plays the young Laal in the film. Naga Chaitanya also makes his Bollywood debut with the film as Laal's friend Balaraju.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump (1994). The Hollywood film itself was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. Aamir's Laal is a version of Tom Hanks' Forrest, while Rupa is a version of Robin Wright's Jenny Curran.

Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office amid calls for a boycott. The film has collected ₹45.83 crores since its release in theatres on August 11. However, it has received a lot of praise from Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik Roshan called the film 'magnificent,' while Ranveer Singh said he wants to watch a sequel to the film.

Neha Dhupia called the film 'magic' and requested people to not boycott it. Richa Chadha tweeted, “As a Chadha I whole heartedly endorse #LalSinghChadha Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanating from the theatre audience at key cameos were excellent work by ALL."

