Kareena Kapoor reacts as Hrithik Roshan calls Laal Singh Chaddha 'magnificent'

Hrithik Roshan is the latest actor to have showered Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film Laal Singh Chaddha with ton of praise. The actor was spotted making an exit from a movie theatre on Saturday. He was spotted in black casuals and covered his face with a woolen cap and mask. Also read: Hansal Mehta has mixed reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared the poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir and Kareena along with his reaction to the film. He wrote, "Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the heart of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful." He also attached a heart emoji along with the post.

Kareena Kapoor reacted to Hrithik Roshan's post on Instagram Stories.

Kareena reacted to his response about her film with a clapping hands, angel and hands joined in prayer emojis. She plays the role of Laal Singh Chaddha's love interest Rupa in the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have earlier worked together in four films. They came together for the first time in 2001 film Yaadein. The two went on to star together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Laal Singh Chaddha released on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and has collected around ₹27.7 crore in three days. It is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Hrithik also has an interesting line up of films. He wrapped up Vikram Vedha in June. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name.

He is also set to unite with War director Siddharth Anand for their next, titled Fighter. The film stars Hrithik opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The title teaser hinted the film will be an action film high on patriotism.

