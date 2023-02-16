Swara Bhasker's old tweet calling fiance Fahad Ahmad ‘bhai’ resurfaces ahead of wedding in March

It has been only hours since actor Swara Bhasker announced the news of her wedding to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, and Twitter has a lot to say. While some are seen congratulating the couple, a few have been spotted reminding them about their old tweet. In a tweet, which dates back to February 2 this year, Swara jokingly addressed Fahad as ‘bhai (brother)’, ‘miyan (husband)’ and ‘dost (friend)’. Also read: Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as she attends bestie Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement party

Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage as they submitted papers for the proceedings last month. They will be holding their wedding ceremony in March. Announcing the wedding plans, Swara wrote on Twitter, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love," added Fahad.

When Swara Bhasker posted on Fahad Ahmed's birthday.

Soon after, memes started doing rounds online. In them, Swara's old tweet calling Fahad as ‘bhai’ was seen. It read, “Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!”

Reacting to the sarcastic post, a user commented, “Many many congratulations 'brother' on your wedding.” “Bhai?” questioned another one. One more also added, “Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne (Did you just marry your brother)?”

Swara revealed she met Fahad during a rally in 2020 and the rest is history. They went from attending protests together to discussions on Twitter and even adopted a pet cat together. After much speculation about Swara's mystery man, the actor finally made it public on Thursday.

The couple hosted an intimate engagement party in Mumbai. It was attended by their close friends and family members only. Celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, designer Sandeep Khosla and others arrived for a lunch. They were joined by Swara's parents, C Uday Bhaskar and Ira Bhaskar. According to Swara's team, her wedding will take place in Delhi.

