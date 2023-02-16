Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as she attends bestie Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement party

Actor Sonam Kapoor was not among the first ones to congratulate her best friend Swara Bhasker who revealed her wedding plans to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. This is because she was busy attending an intimate lunch party in Mumbai, hosted by Swara and Fahad. The couple got engaged and said they will be taking the plunge next month. Also read: Swara Bhasker blushes as bride-to-be in first engagement pics with Fahad Ahmad, shares a glimpse of mehendi

At the engagement party, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as ever. She wore a beige salwar suit with a statement Banarasi dupatta in red. She finished off with kohl-rimmed eyes and chunky chandbalis. She kept her hair loose which added to her radiant look.

Outside the party, Swara and Fahad posed for paparazzi. Swara wore a red saree with a contrasting beige embroidered blouse. She paired it with her look with minimal jewellery for an effortless bride-to-be look. Complementing her, Fahad opted for beige kurta-pyjama with a red vest on top.

While they posed for cameras, media persons waiting outside the venue congratulated them. One of them also told Swara that her wedding news left them surprised. Responding to them, Fahad said, “Abhi shaadi March me honi hai sir (the wedding will be in March).”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad has confirmed that the couple has registered their marriage on Thursday in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. Their wedding celebrations will commence next month in Delhi. The couple submitted their papers in court on January 6 to register their marriage.

Announcing the wedding plans, Swara revealed she met Fahad during a rally in 2020. They went from attending protests together to discussions on Twitter and even adopted a pet cat together, which eventually brought them closer. They finally made it public on Thursday.

Sharing the post, Swara wrote on social media, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love," added Fahad in the comment section.

