Swara Bhasker says single life is like ‘sifting through garbage’

Swara Bhasker has blamed Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for ruining her love life. Swara said that Aditya Chopra's debut directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role as Raj and Simran, left her with a very different idea of romance which she later found out to be untrue. Also Read| Swara Bhasker unveils how boycott trends are a ‘dhanda’ for trolls

Swara will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a film on women's friendship that features her alongside Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij. In a recent interview for the film's promotions, Pooja and Swara opened up about being single women and how their dreams about love and wedding have changed in the past few years.

During the conversation with MidDay, Swara said, "I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. Because I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a tender age, and ever since I have been searching for that Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh, but Raj. It has taken me many many years to realise that Raj doesn't exist. I don't think I am very good at relationships."

Pooja added an announcement, "Swara is single and ready to date." However, Swara declared, "I am done guys. I cannot. I don't have the energy." The actor added, "Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a film directed by Kamal Pandey, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16. Swara's last theatrical release, Veere Di Wedding (2018), was also a story about female friendships but the actor has said that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is completely different from it. The film also reunites Swara with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania. Swara also has Mrs Falani in the pipeline. She will essay nine roles in the film which will be a compilation of nine short stories.

