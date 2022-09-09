Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker says single life is like ‘sifting through garbage’

Swara Bhasker says single life is like ‘sifting through garbage’

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Swara Bhasker has said she is single because Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra ruined her love life with their film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

Swara Bhasker said single life is like sifting through garbage. She also blamed Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for ruining her love life.(Instagram)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Swara Bhasker has blamed Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for ruining her love life. Swara said that Aditya Chopra's debut directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role as Raj and Simran, left her with a very different idea of romance which she later found out to be untrue. Also Read| Swara Bhasker unveils how boycott trends are a ‘dhanda’ for trolls

Swara will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a film on women's friendship that features her alongside Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij. In a recent interview for the film's promotions, Pooja and Swara opened up about being single women and how their dreams about love and wedding have changed in the past few years.

During the conversation with MidDay, Swara said, "I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. Because I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a tender age, and ever since I have been searching for that Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh, but Raj. It has taken me many many years to realise that Raj doesn't exist. I don't think I am very good at relationships."

Pooja added an announcement, "Swara is single and ready to date." However, Swara declared, "I am done guys. I cannot. I don't have the energy." The actor added, "Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a film directed by Kamal Pandey, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16. Swara's last theatrical release, Veere Di Wedding (2018), was also a story about female friendships but the actor has said that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is completely different from it. The film also reunites Swara with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania. Swara also has Mrs Falani in the pipeline. She will essay nine roles in the film which will be a compilation of nine short stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
swara bhasker aditya chopra kajol shah rukh khan shikha talsania
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP