Swara Bhasker shares funny video of Kareena Kapoor, reveals why she's a 'legend'

Swara Bhasker shared a funny fan-made video of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan that showed many moods of the actor. The video showed how easily Kareena could get bored, even during her own interview.

Shared by a fan page of the actor, the video showed Kareena with Sonam Kapoor, perhaps from the promotion of their film Veere Di Wedding. As Sonam is seen talking with the host, Kareena has bored and disinterested expressions on her face. The fan page added funny captions to go with her different moods. Captions such as "bored", "getting myself prepared""wait, how long is this gonna take?", "I have been married for so long I should also be getting flowers" and many such captions appear.

Sharing it as Instagram Stories, Swara wrote: "There are many reasons why @kareenakapoorkhan is a legend! Here's just one of them." Kareena too shared it on her Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor featured in this funny fan-made video.

Swara and Kareena worked together in Veere Di Wedding. It also starred Sonam and Shikha Talsania. This was the first film Kareena worked on after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The film saw major contribution by women - not only did it star the four actors as the principle cast, it was also co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "In theory, Veere Di Wedding is about accepting everyone the way they are; only if its execution could have carried off its lofty ideals. The plot forces characters to stay on two modes largely – highly emotional and ready to have fun. Yes, women like to drink, abuse and have active sex lives but there is so much more to being a modern-day independent woman. This movie would have you believe that marriage is stupid, friendship is the only saving grace and cigarettes are stress-busters. We all may have believed that, perhaps in college, but we outgrew it all in teenage."