Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker shares photos of home after makeover as she spends 'first night in own house after Feb 2019'
Swara Bhasker shares photos of home after makeover as she spends ‘first night in own house after Feb 2019’

Swara Bhasker moved back into her newly renovated home after almost two-and-a-half years. She shared pictures from her first night in the house since February 2019. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Swara Bhasker poses in her newly-renovated home.

Swara Bhasker moved back into her house after giving it a makeover. As she spent the first night in her home after nearly two-and-a-half years, she took to Twitter to share pictures, which also featured her brother Ishaan and mother Ira Bhasker.

“Moving back into my new ‘old’ house after 2.5 years! 1st night in my own house after Feb 2019 feels gratifying & blessed! The world, all our lives, my life have changed with the pandemic & loss.. & yet there is so much to be grateful for & cherish! Goodnight peeps. Finally!” Swara wrote, sharing a picture of her and Ishaan posing on the living room couches.

In a follow-up tweet, Swara shared pictures of her mother and wrote, “Boss mama making sure I get back home. Quite literally!”

On Friday, Swara gave fans a glimpse of her ‘favourite spot’ in the house - the library. She posted photos of her collection of books and wrote, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’... Obviously, the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books on this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction & self-help I’ve got on my reading list!”

Titles on Swara’s shelf included The Blind Assassin by Margaret Atwood, Cain by José Saramago, Istanbul: Memories and the City by Orhan Pamuk and Sita: An Illustrated Retelling of Ramayana by Devdutt Pattanaik.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor basks in the glow of candlelight as she shares ‘Friday feeling’

Last month, Swara shared pictures and videos from inside her under-renovation home and sought fans’ feedback on it. Her living room has wooden sliding doors and a view of the greenery outside. She also offered sneak-peeks into her open kitchen and make-up room.

Swara, who is known for films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, will be seen next in a same-sex love story, titled Sheer Qorma. She will also star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

