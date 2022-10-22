Swara Bhasker takes dig at producers who call her ‘too controversial’, reveals her reaction. Watch

Actor Swara Bhasker took a dig at film producers, who call her ‘too controversial’, in a new video. Taking to Instagram Reels, Swara posted a clip, following a recent trend, in which she danced at her home. The words 'producers be like: She's too controversial!' appeared on the screen. As the beat of the song changed, 'moi: More publicity for my film!! (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)' was seen on the clip. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: ‘Your dislike for Karan Johar doesn’t mean he is a murderer’)

Swara draped a pink and yellow saree, tied her hair in a bun, and wore heavy jewellery in the clip. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Dheett (Stubborn) of the world unite!" She also added the hashtags--insta reels, trending, Bollywood, Bollywood movies, Bollywood news, self love, saree, saree love, saree not sorry, saree draping and saree lover.

Fans praised her while reacting to the clip. A person commented, "She is winning." Another fan wrote, "Haha…love your spirit!!!" A comment read, "Not controversial enough (red heart emoji)." "You are one great lady," said an Instagram user.

Swara will be next seen in Mimamsa, a murder mystery, and a women-centric drama Mrs Falani. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. The film narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and to find themselves. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, Jahaan Chaar Yaar released in theatres on September 16.

In the film, Swara plays Shivangi, a devoted housewife, a character opposite to her real self and her other firebrand roles. She had told news agency PTI in an interview recently, "When I read the script, I told him (Kamal) give me Shivangi’s part because it is a character I have never done before. She is like a doormat, her greatest fear is that her husband will get angry, her pet lines are ‘Let me ask him’. It is very different not just from the roles that I have done but also different from the person I am. I don’t remember having to ask for permission to do anything in my life.”

