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T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar’s brother Darshan Kumar dies at 70; Mika Singh pays emotional tribute

Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, passed away in Delhi at 70, leaving the music industry mourning his legacy.

Apr 19, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Akanksha Agnihotri
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Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of late media baron Gulshan Kumar, died on April 18 in Delhi at the age of 70. Singer Mika Singh informed fans of his death through a social media post. His demise has seen several artists, colleagues and well-wishers taking to social media to mourn the loss and pay tribute to his life and legacy.

Darshan Kumar passes away at 70

Darshan Kumar of T-Series passes away at 70. (Instagram)

Mika Singh shared an emotional note on Instagram remembering Darshan Kumar’s generosity and the role he played in supporting artists over the years. Reflecting on his contribution, Mika wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri

Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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