Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut mourn death of 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar: 'No please no'

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and Randeep Hooda on Friday mourned the death of shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi. Earlier this week, Chandro had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared a throwback picture with the octogenarian and captioned her post, "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you."

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Bhumi shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Chandro Dadi Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro. Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone. She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a roll model for."

"I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. A ace air pistol shooter, a phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply. My condolences to her family and all her well wishers :) #TannBudhaHotaHaiMannBudhaNahiHota," she concluded.

Kangana re-shared a tweet by Golfer Arjun Bhati captioning it, "No please no....."

Actor Randeep Hooda also mourned her death and tweeted a picture with her.

A day before, the Twitter account of the 89-year-old legendary shooter posted the development, "Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family." She hailed from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise ₹2.87 crore so far for Covid-19 relief; Irina Shayk, Katrina Kaif extend support

She was already above 60 when she picked up the gun for the first time. Chandro won many awards in the senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Sanman presented by the President of India. She also won many national competitions along with her sister Prakashi Tomar, inspiring a Bollywood movie on them. Taapsee and Bhumi played their roles in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON