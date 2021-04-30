Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise 2.87 crore so far for Covid-19 relief; Irina Shayk, Katrina Kaif extend support

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas managed to raise nearly ₹3 crore for Covid-19 relief in India through the fundraiser they set up with GiveIndia. At the time of publishing this story, 7,185 supporters donated ₹2,87,32,457 ( ₹2.87 crore). The goal amount is ₹7,40,63,054 ( ₹7.40 crore or $1 million).

On Friday, Priyanka shared a video, also featuring Nick, on Instagram. In her caption, she thanked everyone for their contribution. “#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue,” she wrote. She later shares messages of support from model Irina Shayk and even Katrina Kaif. Supermodel Lily Aldridge also made a donation

As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fundraiser has raised over ₹2.87 crore.





In the last few days, Priyanka and Nick have been mobilising support for India, as it battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country is facing a critical shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines.

Priyanka wrote in an earlier Instagram post that every contribution, even if it is $10, makes a difference. She said that every donation ‘will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilisation’. She added that she and Nick have already contributed to the cause and ‘will continue to’.

Also see | Radhe song Dil De Diya: Salman Khan rolls up pant leg for quirky dance step with Jacqueline Fernandez

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared a video, in which she talked about the grim healthcare situation in India and urged the ‘global community’ to note that the country is ‘bleeding’. She said in the clip, “I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON