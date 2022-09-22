Taapsee Pannu gets upset at paparazzi after they crowd her, says ‘piche hatiye’ on being asked about Raju Srivastava

Actor Taapsee Pannu got upset at the paparazzi after they crowded her and seemingly asked her to speak about late comedian Raju Srivastava. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee said, "Kya bolun (What should I say)?" The 58-year-old comedian died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in the hospital. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu blasts reporter at event: 'Phir bolege actors ko tameez nahi hai')

A person near Taapsee spoke about Raju's death while several people blocked her path. Taapsee said, "(Gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don't do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She then quickly walked away after saying ‘'thank you’.

Reacting to the video a person commented, "Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security." Another person said, "Woman is scared." A comment also read, "She is becoming arrogant now." An Instgaram user called Taapsee "Kangana (Ranaut) 2.0".

Recently, Taapsee got angry at a paparazzo who said that her film Dobaaraa got negative comments from critics. During the media interaction on the red carpet at the OTT Play Awards 2022, Taapsee told the people, "Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors have bad manners)." When a reporter asked Taapsee about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa, she asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?"

When the journalist again tried to question her, she said, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it)?" The person then said that critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa. To this Taapsee replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)."

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaara is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. The film stars Taapsee and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

