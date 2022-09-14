Taapsee Pannu blasts reporter at event: 'Phir bolege actors ko tameez nahi hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently attended OTT Play Awards 2022. During the media interaction on the red carpet, when a paparazzo commented on her film Dobaaraa and told her that the film received negative comments from the critics, she yelled at them and told them to do their homework before asking her these questions. Also Read: When Taapsee Pannu said she'd never date an actor: ‘There can be only one star in the relationship and that’s me’

In a video shared online Taapsee is seen telling the media hillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (don't scream. Then you'll say actors have bad manners), a reporter asked Taapsee regarding the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent film Dobaaraa. To this, she counter asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?" When the journalist further tried to question her, she interrupted and said, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it)."

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative campaign against the film. Hearing this, Taapsee replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)." “Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat (Then these people say actors have no etiquetes, don’t shout)," Taapsee added.

One fan commented, “Sahi jawab diya (She gave the right answer).” Another one wrote, “Don't make films if you can't digest the reviews.” While one asked, “Why she's always so angry?"

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel, which stars Taapsee, and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. The film was released last month and received mixed response from the audience. Taapsee won the Best Actress award for Haseen Dillruba at the OTTplay Awards la

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON