Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu: I will be equally biased if I give work only to outsiders
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu: I will be equally biased if I give work only to outsiders

Taapsee Pannu talks about her new production house and why it is not a tool to tackle nepotism, in an interview with Hindustan Times.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu talks about her new production house, Outsider Films.(TejInder Singh Khamkha)

Taapsee Pannu has said that her new production house, Outsiders Films, was not formed with the purpose of 'tackling nepotism'. Taapsee was most recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, which received mixed reviews.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu opened up on how she plans to chose films and the talent involved.

Asked if her new production house would be a platform for outsiders in the film industry, Taapsee Pannu said, "I never claimed that I will give work to outsiders. I did not say that. I said 'I need to give back to people who made me who I am today - the industry and audience.' I have always taken this tag of 'outsider' with pride. I genuinely feel the outsider’s view is better. I think I have been able to pull of the kind of films I did because I had a regular ‘outsider' life till now. I take that as a compliment."

She added, "If I start thinking that I will only give work to outsiders, then I will be like those people who give work only to star kids. I will be equally biased, and it won't be fair. I will give opportunity to someone who genuinely deserves the work, regardless of the background. I do not think that it is fair. Outsiders Films was not made to to tackle nepotism. Then you become the other extreme."

Also read: Taapsee says boyfriend Mathias 'does not understand emotions in her films'

Taapsee's recent outing, Haseen Dillruba, was directed by Vinil Mathew. The murder mystery also features actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu

Related Stories

music

Rahul Vaidya reveals how 'mamaji' ruined first night with Disha Parmar: 'She asked is there someone in room?'

UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan breaks last week's vow, shares baby photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim after saying she wouldn't

UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 08:22 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP