Taapsee Pannu is a happy girl in her new home, her living room is pure delight

Taapsee Pannu had bought a new house earlier this year. The new residence is bigger from her old property and has an earthy and traditional feel to it. Now actor Samantha Akkineni has shared a picture of Taapsee and has coincidentally shown a glimpse of her place which is called the Pannu Pind.

As Taapsee decked up in a dress from Samantha's brand, the latter thanked her for the same on Instagram. She shared a picture of the Thappad actor who posed barefoot in a golden silk frock in her new house. While the house boasts of a vibrant combination of modern and traditional elements, the happy corner has a peppy feel to it with several posters and toys defining the space. As it talks mostly about Taapsee's love for travel, a toy bus is placed on the corner of a bright yellow side table.

Another wall is also seen at a distance with several random quotes and posters adorning it.

Earlier, she had shared a more detailed picture of the corner. The decor elements included an orange vase and trophy placed on the table. The yellow piece of furniture adds colour to the pristine white wall. A 'Globetrotter' sign and a world map also hangs on the same wall.

Taapsee is now looking forward to her upcoming release, Rashmi Rocket. She just released a garba number titled Ghani Cool Chori from the film. She plays an athlete in the film.

Also read: When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her discomfort in wearing a ‘two piece’

Taapsee is among the busiest actors in Bollywood with more than half-a-dozen projects in her kitty. She has another sports drama, Shabaash Mithu under production. It is a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. Her other projects include Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta and Blurr.