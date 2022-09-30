Taapsee Pannu is all about breaking norms one at a time

Taapsee Pannu says she feels like she is running a solo race and has a limited number of years to do everything that she ever thought of doing. “It’s like I am a batsman who has limited overs and wants to hit a century. So I keep hustling. I do not want to regret later thinking about a certain opportunity that I had and didn’t take up,” says the actor, who recently joined the Tennis Premium League as the co-owner of Punjab Tigers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before investing in Tennis, Pannu had also brought a team in Premier Badminton League. It’s not sheer business for her but the love she has for sports. Explaining it further, she says, “I have been an ardent sports enthusiast ever since I was a child and have played all kinds of sports - from Badminton to Tennis and Volleyball. Even now, if I am not seeing an OTT show, I watch sports championships and tournaments most of the time. The reason is I have seen how sports have helped in shaping my personality and my overall growth. When you play a sport, you are not just physically involved, it is also a kind of mental exercise. It pushes you to win but also tells you how to take the failures.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from that, Pannu is signing back-to-back brand endorsement deals and gearing up for her debut as a producer with Blurr. Ask how she manages it all, and she tells us, “I don’t have to make extra efforts to make time because I give every job equal importance. I work as an actor for 12 hours a day, and I love doing it. But once I pack up and return home, I do not bring my acting hangover with me. I am not just an actor. I have a personal life that is away from the entertainment industry, and I enjoy it as much as my life as an actor. If I am constantly surrounded by only films, acting and the industry, I might not grow as a person. I need to look at the overall growth of my personality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pannu, who won Best Actor Female (Popular) at OTTplay Awards, appears to be having a busy year, with Wo Ladki Hain Kaha, Dunki and several projects in her kitty, including a South film. She believes that “one should never say never”. “For the time being, the production appears to be more likely for me, so I’m giving it a shot,” ends Pannu.