Taapsee Pannu lends some inspiration for fellow actors, recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her

Taapsee Pannu has penned a short note for aspiring actors, giving the example of how her short role in 2015 film Baby changed the course of her film career. The actor had played Shabana in the film, and went on to play the titular role in its prequel two years later.

Sharing two posters of Baby, Taapsee wrote, "Dear actors, Number of minutes don’t matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters :). 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana."

Taapsee played a short but pivotal role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby. She reprised her role as Shabana in 2017 film Naam Shabana, which marked the return of the majority of the Baby cast including Akshay. Baby also starred Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

Taapsee haven't look back since then. 2016's Pink established her as an actor to look out for, as she stood her ground against heavyweight Amitabh Bachchan. Naam Shabana was a next big success in a titular role, which established her as a force to reckon among her contemporaries. She again united with Akshay in 2019 film Mission Mangal.

Last year, Taapsee had shared a throwback picture of the Naam Shabana team. She had written, "Holding the centre stage amongst them was very intimidating but who can be nervous when u know you are supported by such talent from all the sides... it was my first ever title role! So memorable for so many reasons! #Grateful #Throwback."

Taapsee was last seen in critically acclaimed film, Thappad. She currently has several films in her kitty. She has been working on her next, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. She will also be seen as cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic, Shaabash Mithu. She also plays the central role in Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta, both of which are in the making at present.

