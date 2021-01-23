Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date, lets his eye do the talking in new still

Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his next, Bachchan Pandey. He made the announcement days ahead of Republic Day along with a new still. The film will hit the theatres on January 26, next year.

Sharing a closeup still of himself on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!" The picture shows him Akshay with a serious look on his face, sporting a brown shirt and a matching stroll tied around his head. He also sports a few heavy metal chains around his neck and earrings, while his one blue eye makes him look even more scary as a gangster.





The team of Bachchan Pandey, including Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, is currently in Jaisalmer where it started the shooting for the film this month.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing stills from the location, the first look of Akshay from the movie grabbed everybody's attention. The 52-year-old actor will be seen in a never-before-avatar in the film. Sharing the look the actor wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake in Rajastha. Akshay's eponymous character in the film Bachchan Pandey is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Also read: Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here

Akshay was last seen in Laxmmi in the role of a man possessed with the ghost of a transgender. The actor had played the role of a sari-clad transgender for the first time.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON