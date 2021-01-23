Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here
Actor Salman Khan and filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar were spotted in Mumbai after the shoot of their upcoming project, Antim. Actor Pragya Jaiswal was also spotted with the duo.
In the pictures that are now online, Salman, Mahesh and Pragya are seen getting into their respective cars. At one point, Salman is also seen clicking a selfie. While Salman is seen with a mask on, Pragya and Mahesh are without masks.
Salman plays a cop in the film. He has been shooting for the film and sharing posts on Instagram as well. On Friday, he shared a rather cute video of him, while in his Antim getup, dancing with his little niece Ayat, daughter of his sister Arpita and actor Aayush Sharma.
Sharing it, he wrote "unconditional love" in the midst of verdant valley and a lake in the background. Ayat looks a little dazed but is comfortable in her uncle's arms. Incidentally, both of them enjoy the same date of birth - December 27.
Some days back, he had shared another picture, again dressed in character, and with his bodyguard Shera and had written: "Loyalty." Shera too was dressed as a sardar.
Nearly a month back, Aayush had shared the first look of the film, which introduced Salman's character as a Sikh cop. Sharing it, Aayush had written: "Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan." Incidentally, this is the first time that Salman is working with his brother-in-law.
Some time later, Salman had shared a first look of Aayush from the film, who plays the antagonist in it. Sharing it, he wrote: "Antim begins.. #AntimFirstLook @aaysharma @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial." A bulked up and muscular Aayush had taken all by surprise.
Through much of coronavirus pandemic, Salman had been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse. However, towards the last quarter of last year, he resumed work, shooting for Bigg Boss 14 as well as Antim.
