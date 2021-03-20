Taapsee Pannu receives love from boyfriend Mathias Boe as she practices for Shabaash Mitthu, see pics and videos

Actor Taapsee Pannu is in full work mode as she practices cricket for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She has shared pictures and videos from her prep sessions and her boyfriend Mathias Boe is all heart for her hard work.

Sharing a picture from her practice session, Taapsee wrote, "People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget." Mathiasdropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Yes!!" Taapsee's sister Shagun also dropped a few heart emojis. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film.

Taapsee also posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories that show her gearing up, wearing her gloves and knee pad, and heading to her sessions in the nets. The text on it read, "Gear up, head up and hit!" She also shared a few more videos from her net practice and one of them had the caption, "For a change, I was not the one about to get injured today!"

She wrapped up her Instagram Stories posts with another video and wrote, "On that note, let us call it a day!" Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, the film is a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her since she has never played cricket but only watched the sport. "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali," she previously told ANI.

Last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad that delved into the sensitive issue of domestic violence, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, she is gearing up for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.

She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in news for IT raids conducted at their premises.