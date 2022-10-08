Taapsee Pannu relishes golgappe at HT City Unwind: ‘Bombay k panipuri khane layak nahi hotein hain’. Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently attended HT City Unwind food and music festival in Delhi. She made a splash in a beige saree and stuffed her face with some Delhi golgappe on stage. She compared Delhi’s golgappe with Mumbai’s pani pari and revealed why she never eats them in the maximum city. Also read: Taapsee Pannu gets upset at paparazzi after they crowd her

In a video from HT City Unwind, Taapsee is seen busy serving herself golgappa on a stage as the crowd cheers for her. When the host asked if it is reminding her of Mumbai’s street snack, Taapsee straightaway denied it. “Bombay mein golgappe nahin khati main (I don’t eat these in Mumbai),” she said.

“Ek toh Bombay me pani puri hoti hain, golgpappe nahi hotein. Woh khane layak nahi hain, mere hisab se,” the actor who hails from Delhi shared her reason.

The event took place at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Besides an array of exquisite cuisines, the event also offers performances by singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jass Manak, Nucleya, Rashmeet Kaur and Sunanda Sharma. Rock bands Swarveda, Tarkash and Rocknama, as well as DJ Sumit Sethi are also a part of the event taking place from October 07-09 in association with HT Cityfoodies.

Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara, a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. It marked her reunion with Pavail Gulati after Thapaad. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller film Mirage.

Taapsee will be next seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dhunki, with Shah Rukh Khan.She was earlier filming for it in London. She also has projects like Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? In her kitty.

