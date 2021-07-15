Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe offers to work 'for free' for her new production house
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe offers to work 'for free' for her new production house

Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe offered to work for her newly launched production house, for free. She announced the launch of her production house, Outsiders Films, on Thursday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe wants to work in one of her productions.

Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe had a interesting offer for her when the actor announced the launch of her production house, Outsider Films, on Thursday.

Taapsee Pannu also revealed details of the banner's first film, Blurr. Responding to her post about the new production house, an excited Mathias Boe commented, "I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie." He is a former badminton player.

Taapsee wrote in her announcement post, "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for Outsiders Films while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together , having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers ! #OutsidereFilms @pranjalnk."

Many of her industry friends congratulated her. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Taapsee in Badla, wrote, "Well done:)) many wishes." Taapsee Pannu's Rashami Rocket co-star Priyanshu Painyuli also commented, "Wow congratulations guys but wait one really loves by jokes and one hates my jokes hmm anyway cheers to great times ahead." Dia Mirza wrote, "O nice May you both tell many good stories."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu announces her Production House, calls it Outsiders Films

Most recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has many films slated for release. She will be seen in Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, and more films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu mathias boe

Related Stories

bollywood

Saba Ali Khan reacts to claim that sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor never replies to her: ‘I love my bhabi’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra posts alarming bloody-faced selfie, says 'You should see the other guy'. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP