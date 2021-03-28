Taapsee Pannu's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement, see pics

Taapsee Pannu is one happy actor as she won the Best Actor (female) award for her film Thappad at the recently held Filmfare Awards ceremony. The actor shared a picture to give a glimpse of the pretty corner in her house where she'd put the trophy on display.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Respect and Happiness. Thank you Amrita." The picture gives us a sneak peek into her new house, where she placed her new possession on a side table.

A peppy orange vase and a toy bus were placed on either side of the trophy. The yellow table adds colour to her house which is otherwise washed in pristine white. The wall has a feel-good vibe to it and highlights the actor's interest in travelling. A trendy 'Globetrotter' sign alongside a world map hangs on the wall.

Taapsee recently moved into her new house, which is lovingly calls Pannu Pind. Writing about it in a post, she'd noted, "It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck."

The new house has old school charm with lots of Indian prints on furnishings and murals on the walls. Even the furniture and the antiques are old-fashioned.

Taapsee is currently filming for her next, titled Shabaash Mithu. She plays cricketer Mithali Raj in the biopic. She has any more films in the pipeline, including Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Dobaaraa.