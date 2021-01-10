Taapsee Pannu tweets about how insecure people are jealous, is it her response to Kangana Ranaut?

Taapsee Pannu has shared a quote on Twitter about jealous people and their insecurities. From the looks of it, the quote seems to be aimed at Kangana Ranaut, who has once again said that Taapsee tries to copy her style.

The quote read, "A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity. - Robert a. Heinlein." Sharing it, Taapsee wrote, "#ThoughtOfTheDay actually almost everyday now."

In response, Kangana tweeted with a big scoop of sarcasm to some pictures of Taapsee. "What is my future before this genius, it makes me so anxious and jealous to even think about it, I don’t know about others but I don’t want to exist in a world where this supernova of art, beauty and talent exists," she wrote.

Kangana has been reacting to Taapsee's pictures on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana reacted to a fan's tweet which compared Taapsee's photoshoot with Elle magazine to one of Kangana's with Architechtural Digest a few years ago. "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan," she had written.

Taapsee and Kangana have been feuding for a couple of years now. After Taapsee said in an interview that Kangana needs 'double filter', the latter has been relentless in her attacks on her. Kangana has called Taapsee a 'B-Grade' actor and her sister Rangoli had called her a 'sasti copy' of her.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee, too, has reacted to Kangana's constant barbs against her. Speaking to India Today, she had said“I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”

