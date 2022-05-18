Taapsee Pannu says ‘be nice everyone’ as Bollywood welcomes Nagaland actor Andrea Kevichusa with Anek

Andrea Kevichusa, a successful model from Nagaland, is all set to make her acting debut with Anubhav Sinha's Anek. She will be seen in the role of a boxer named Aido in Anek. Several actors from Bollywood including Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Neena Gupta announced her debut in Bollywood with sweet posts about her on social media. Taapsee even requested everyone to be ‘nice’ to her. Also read: Here's how Kapil Sharma hilariously explained baingan bharta to Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa, watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee shared a picture of Andrea in a black top and wrote, “Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone ! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK. ANEK In Cinemas May27 #JeetegaKaunHindustan.”

Andrea plays Aido in Anek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neena shared a picture of Andrea in a white saree and wrote, “Listen up India!!! Here’s Aido from #ANEK. Introducing to you Andrea Kevichusa from our Beautiful Nagaland. Give her all your love INDIA!!!”

Andrea Kevichusa plays a boxer in Anek.

Huma Qureshi also wrote, “Welcome dear Andrea to the Indian Film Industry… cannot wait to see you in #ANEK. Introducing to you all to Andrea Kevichusa. Let’s show her some love everyone!!” Dia Mirza also introduced her, saying, “ Welcome to the magic of movies Andrea." Kriti Sanon shared a similar message for her on her Instagram Stories and Aditi Rao Hydari wished her luck for her debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Andrea, Anubhav Sinha said, “There couldn't be a better choice for the lead role in Anek than Andrea. Her northeastern roots have added originality to the story. Apart from that, Andrea has lost a lot of sweat for this character. Her tough looks and phenomenal acting has helped her embody the character well.”

On her experience of working with Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav, Andrea said, "When it finally dawned on me that I would be working with creatives that are such big names in the industry, I think I just scared myself into thinking I wouldn’t be able to deliver as well as they had expected me to. But Ayushmann and Anubhav Sir created such a comfortable environment for me on set that I felt no added pressure to over-perform or do anything that was beyond my capabilities- being a newcomer in this field."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrea had a successful modelling career as she has modelled for some of the biggest brands and designers like Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi and Kay Beauty. Ayushmann essays the role of an undercover officer in Anek. The film is all set to release on May 27 in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON